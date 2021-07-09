 Skip to main content
Parkinson's support group plans July 15 meeting
Health

The Fremont Area Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the Fremont Friendship Center Meeting Room, 1730 W. 16th St.

Audrey Olson, a speech language pathologist, will give a presentation on “Minimizing Your Risk for Aspiration Pneumonia with Parkinson’s Disease.”

To RSVP, email parkinsonssupportgroup@nyehealthservices.com or call 402-753-6126. Everyone attending is asked to bring a mask to wear.

