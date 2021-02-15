 Skip to main content
Parkinson's support group plans Thursday meeting
Parkinson's support group plans Thursday meeting

Health

The Fremont Area Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at Fremont Friendship Center’s meeting room, 1730 W. 16th St.

Chris Leaver will speak on “Navigating Finances as Circumstances Change.”

To RSVP, email parkinsonssupportgroup@nyehealthservices.com or call 402-625-7611. Everyone is asked to bring a mask to wear.

