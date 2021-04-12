 Skip to main content
Parkinson's support group to gather April 15
Parkinson's support group to gather April 15

Health

The Fremont Area Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at the Fremont Friendship Center Meeting Room, 1730 W. 16th St.

Mark Schneck, veterans’ service officer for Dodge County, will give a presentation about getting VA benefits for you or someone you know. Kathy will share her favorite occupational therapy tricks in honor of occupational therapy month.

Everyone attending is asked to bring a mask to wear.

To RSVP, email parkinsonssupport@nyehealthservices.com or call 402-625-7611.

