Physical therapist to speak at Parkinson's support group

The Fremont Area Parkinson’s Support Group will be meeting from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Nye Square, 655 W. 23rd St., in Fremont.
Lani Polzen, a physical therapist, will give the presentation: “Get Up and Go … Safely.”
Those attending are asked to wear a mask and use the main entrance where you will be screen.
RSVP via email to parkinsonssupportgroup@nyehealthservices.com or call 402-625-7611.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today