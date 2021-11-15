 Skip to main content
Physical therapist to speak at Parkinson's support group

  • 0
Local News

The Fremont Area Parkinson’s Support Group will be meeting from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Nye Square, 655 W. 23rd St., in Fremont.

Lani Polzen, a physical therapist, will give the presentation: “Get Up and Go … Safely.”

Those attending are asked to wear a mask and use the main entrance where you will be screen.

RSVP via email to parkinsonssupportgroup@nyehealthservices.com or call 402-625-7611.

