 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pink Patch Project honors breast cancer fighters in October
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Pink Patch Project honors breast cancer fighters in October

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pink Patch Project

The Nebraska State Patrol is joining law enforcement agencies throughout the country for another year of the Pink Patch Project, designed to honor and support those fighting breast cancer. The effort coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

 Courtesy

The Nebraska State Patrol is joining law enforcement agencies throughout the country for another year of the Pink Patch Project, designed to honor and support those fighting breast cancer. The effort coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Pink Patch Project is a national effort in which many law enforcement officers wear a pink version of their agency’s shoulder patch. This is the fourth year that NSP has participated.

Throughout October, troopers have the option to replace the standard NSP patch with a pink patch. NSP’s pink patch features the NSP emblem in pink and black.

Pink NSP patches are available for purchase by NSP civilian employees and members of the public at local NSP offices and online. All proceeds from sales of the pink NSP patches will benefit research and treatment of breast cancer. Follow NSP on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more details on how to purchase the pink patches or order them online.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Many Americans still look to their parents when it comes to home improvement

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News