Positive COVID-19 cases leads to protocol changes at Fremont Middle School

Fremont Public Schools announced Wednesday afternoon that Team 7C at Fremont Middle School has three students that have tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive students and close contacts are currently quarantined/self-monitoring for symptoms per Three Rivers Public Health/FPS protocol. Students that are close contacts have been contacted.

Due to the potential exposure of others, for the remainder of this week and through next week, students on Team 7C will be required to have temperatures monitored per FPS protocol. They will also be required to wear masks while in school.

Students involved in extracurricular activities (football, cross country and volleyball) that are in school will be able to continue to participate. They will be required to wear a mask or gator when not involved in competition or actively engaged in a drill.