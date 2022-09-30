 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Pregnancy and infant loss remembrance event scheduled for Oct. 16

  • 0
Methodist Fremont Health
Courtesy

Methodist Fremont Health will host a Remembrance Event to honor babies gone too soon as a result of miscarriage, stillbirth, and infant death on Sunday, Oct. 16.

The ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. at the roundabout near Methodist Physicians Clinic Family Care and Internal Medicine at 680 E. Fremont Medial Park Drive.

Families will be invited to share names and memories of little loved ones on butterfly ornaments that will be moved after the ceremony to a garden at Methodist Fremont Health hospital. Parents, family members, friends, and anyone from the community are welcome to attend.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 79: An expert answers: How much money do you need this year?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News