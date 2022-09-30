Pregnancy and infant loss remembrance event scheduled for Oct. 16

Methodist Fremont Health will host a Remembrance Event to honor babies gone too soon as a result of miscarriage, stillbirth, and infant death on Sunday, Oct. 16.

The ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. at the roundabout near Methodist Physicians Clinic Family Care and Internal Medicine at 680 E. Fremont Medial Park Drive.

Families will be invited to share names and memories of little loved ones on butterfly ornaments that will be moved after the ceremony to a garden at Methodist Fremont Health hospital. Parents, family members, friends, and anyone from the community are welcome to attend.