Saturday is the annual DEA National Drug Take Back Day.
Walmart at 3010 E. 23rd Ave. and Baker’s at 1531 N. Bell St. will be collection sites from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Fremont for your unused/expired prescription drugs.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
In addition to prescription drugs, the DEA will be accepting vape pens and other e-cigarette devices only with the batteries removed. This event is only for prescription medications. Your unused ibuprofen, cold medications, vitamins, etc., can be thrown away.
Your identity is not required to participate. If you are concerned about privacy, you can take a marker and cross out your name on the medication label or rip your name off of the label.