Methodist Fremont Health invites cancer survivors and caregivers to participate in A Time to Heal – Cancer Survivorship 101, a 12-week program that offers guidance, education and support for anyone diagnosed with any type of cancer, at any stage.
Discuss and learn about topics common to many cancer survivors, male or female, young or old, and sit among others who have been on the same journey and understand what you are going through.
Thanks to the generous support of the Fremont Health Foundation, this program is offered at no cost. Weekly sessions will be held on Mondays, from 12–2:30 p.m., Sept. 9 through Nov. 25, at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center’s Health Park Plaza, third floor.
A light dinner will be provided. You need not have received your treatment at Methodist Fremont Health. Each participant is encouraged to bring a caregiving family member or friend.
This program is led by Carol Kemp, RN, BSN, MA, retired oncology nurse and Brenda Kastens, MA, LMHP. Deadline to register is Sept. 6; space in the program is limited, so please enroll early.
To register or for more information, call 402-620-8743 or 402-727-3580. More information about the program can be found at www.mytimetoheal.org.