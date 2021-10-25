Public invited to participate in Virtual Alzheimer's Walk

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) will be holding a nationwide Virtual Alzheimer’s Walk, which kicks off Oct. 30, and runs throughout November, which is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. Those wishing to get involved can visit www.afawalk.com to learn more or register.

Individuals can walk from wherever they are, at their own pace, for however long they would like, or organize their own teams and encourage others to “walk” with them and raise funds. Participants will be able to track their progress on their page as they walk, and invite others to support them.

Proceeds raised through the virtual walk will go to support AFA’s programs and services to help families impacted by Alzheimer’s, including free daily virtual activity programming, AFA’s Helpline, support groups, educational initiatives and more. Proceeds will also go towards research for a cure.

Individuals can get involved in the virtual walk by visiting www.afawalk.com or calling AFA at 866-232-8484.

