Relay for Life events start June 7

When making a donation, please provide the names, separated by “in memory” and “in honor,” which will be on the luminaria bags so they can be included on a video tribute which will be shown on the group’s Facebook page and website on June 13. The deadline to be included in the video tribute is noon June 10. Donors also can also make a contribution for a virtual luminaria on the website at www.relayforlife.org/dodgecone.