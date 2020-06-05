Relay for Life events start June 7

The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Dodge County will launch its Seasons of Hope celebration this weekend.
Activities start Sunday.
To commemorate National Cancer Survivor’s Day on June 7 and honor local survivors, the public is invited to join a Care-A-Van that starts at 2 p.m. in the Midland University parking lot, 900 N. Clarkson St., in Fremont. A route map will be available that day.
The public is encouraged to participate in several other activities, including:
June 8 – Mission Monday
- —Post mission or team signs in yards; recognize frontline healthcare workers and pin-up videos posted on social media.
June 9 – Teams Tuesday
- – This involves team shout-outs and pin-up videos posted on social media.
June 10 – Walking Wednesday/Why I Relay
- —Post pictures on social media while out walking. Take monetary pledges to walk a certain amount and walk in honor or memory of someone. This also involves “Why I Relay” and pin-up videos posted on social media.
June 11 – Throwback Thursday
- —Wear vintage Relay shirts, and post pictures and share stories from past Relays and videos on social media.
June 12 – Fight Back Friday
- – Post answers to “What are you doing to Fight Back against Cancer?” on social media.
June 13 – Relay Day
- – This involves a pre-recorded luminaria ceremony. Participants are encouraged to display a luminaria at dusk on their porches and driveways and draw ribbons on driveways or paint them on windows. Houses and front yards can be decorated. An online auction begins on Facebook.
Luminaria bags are available for a freewill donation.
To receive a luminaria bag, contact any Relay For Life participant or call 402-690-3734.
When making a donation, please provide the names, separated by “in memory” and “in honor,” which will be on the luminaria bags so they can be included on a video tribute which will be shown on the group’s Facebook page and website on June 13. The deadline to be included in the video tribute is noon June 10. Donors also can also make a contribution for a virtual luminaria on the website at www.relayforlife.org/dodgecone.
Other activities include:
The 2nd Annual Miss Relay contest.
- Ten women are vying for this year’s title. Follow the contest on the Miss Relay 2020 event page or the Relay For Life of Dodge County, NE Facebook page. The 2020 Miss Relay will be named via Facebook live at 7 p.m. June 13.
The annual Relay For Life auction.
- The auction will be on Facebook from June 13-June 27.It is hosted and managed by Bill Christian Auction Company on the Bill’s Online Charity Auctions Only group page.
Participants will need to be a member of this public group to be able to view and bid on this auction. To bid on auction items, follow the instructions on the group page. Those who’ve not received an invitation to the Facebook group, may message the group via its Facebook page or send an email to rfldodge1@gmail.com.
To donate or learn more about the Relay for Life celebration, visit the website or Facebook page. Checks can be mailed to: Relay For Life of Dodge County, in care of Diane Wilson, 2210 Phelps Ave., Fremont, NE 68025.
