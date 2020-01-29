The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Dodge County will hold a free kick-off for its 22nd annual event on Monday, Feb. 3.
Everyone is invited to the kick-off to learn how to help the American Cancer Society save more lives from cancer. The kick-off celebration will be held on the third floor of Health Park Plaza at Methodist Fremont Health beginning at 5:30 p.m. All past participants including survivors, team captains, team members and corporate sponsors are welcome to attend.
The program will highlight how the community has benefited from funds raised and will honor cancer survivors and caregivers. Guests will have the opportunity to register a team for this year’s event. The Relay For Life of Dodge County will be held on Saturday, June 13, from 5-10 p.m. on the campus of Midland University in Fremont.
The Relay For Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action to finish the fight once and for all. Relay For Life events are community gatherings where teams and individuals gather at a school, park, or fairground and take turns walking or running around a track or path. Teams participate in fundraising in the months leading up to the event.
The Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest fundraising event to fight every cancer in every community, with four million participants in 6,000 events worldwide in 2019. Last year, over 300 people participated in the Relay For Life of Dodge County and raised nearly $52,000.
For more information about the local event, contact Stephanie Stephenson (402-398-0774) or e-mail rfldodge1@gmail.com. You can also call 1-800-227-2345 or visit www.relayforlife.org/dodgecone to learn more about Relay For Life.