Ricketts to host COVID-19 town hall meeting on NET

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will answer questions during a one-hour NET News town hall meeting about COVID-19 and our state’s response at 7 p.m. CT, Thursday, March 26.

“Speaking of Nebraska: COVID-19 Town Hall with Governor Ricketts” will be carried on television and radio by NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations. It will also be streamed on the NET website, the NET Nebraska app and on Facebook.

Viewers and listeners may ask questions during the town hall program by calling 1-800-676-5446 or 402-472-1212. Both before and during the broadcast, questions can be emailed to news@netNebraska.org or submitted to the Facebook pages for NET Nebraska, NET News or NET Radio. Questions can also be submitted via Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #COVID19Nebraska.

Along with Gov. Ricketts, questions will be answered by Dr. Gary Anthone, chief medical officer for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and Dr. Matthew L. Blomstedt, commissioner of education for Nebraska.

Nebraskans can follow the latest news on COVID-19 in Nebraska, plus get information on the coronavirus disease and resources for reducing risk of infection at netNebraska.org/coronavirus.

A recording of “Speaking of Nebraska: COVID-19 Town Hall with Governor Ricketts” will air at 11 p.m. CT, Thursday, March 26, on NET and at 8 a.m. CT, Friday, March 27, on NET’s World television channel.

