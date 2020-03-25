3 Rivers official: Gestures great, but if at all possible please stay home

Terra Uhing appreciates how people are seeking to cheer one another amid the stress of the coronavirus.
But the executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department continues to urge people to stay home.
In recent times, Uhing has heard of many kind gestures people have made to help those in isolation, such as elderly individuals.
It’s important to make sure they are getting what they need.
“If you have an elderly loved one, you as a family member or caregiver need to ensure you are doing your part to ensure they’re OK and they’re getting checked up on,” Uhing said.
She also appreciates reports of many thoughtful endeavors and daily receives calls and messages from people wondering if they can take part in certain activities. She knows it’s important to keep up people’s spirits.
“These community gestures of kindness are a great charismatic thought, but at the end of the day we all have to do our part and practice social distancing and staying home—if at all possible—because that is the only way we’re going to flatten this curve here in Nebraska,” Uhing said.
A general concept of “Flattening the Curve” is the idea of slowing the spread of the virus so medical resources can keep pace with the number of cases.
“If we are not careful, our health systems are going to be at capacity very, very soon,” Uhing said. “If we take these preventative measures now—staying home, not letting kids go all over and play, not going to the parks and playing together, not going to school events—some of the stuff that’s already mandated—that is what’s going to make the difference for flattening the curve in Nebraska.”
Nan Cunningham, a licensed therapist at Our Community Counseling in Fremont, has recommended that people connect through social media, like Facebook, or by emails and phone calls.
“Call someone and have a cup of tea over the phone,” Cunningham said.
Uhing thinks sending a card or letter would be all right. These are paper products and not something people will rub on their faces.
“But once again, you have to wash your hands,” she said. “You have to use common sense. Be cautious.”
The Centers for Disease Control have been instructing people to wash their hands frequently and not touch their faces and to clean and disinfect surfaces.
The CDC has these hand-washing tips:
Wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold), turn off the tap, and apply soap.
Washing hands with soap and water is the best way to get rid of germs in most situations. If soap and water are not readily available, you can use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. You can tell if the sanitizer contains at least 60% alcohol by looking at the product label.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.