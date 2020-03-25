3 Rivers official: Gestures great, but if at all possible please stay home

Terra Uhing appreciates how people are seeking to cheer one another amid the stress of the coronavirus.

But the executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department continues to urge people to stay home.

In recent times, Uhing has heard of many kind gestures people have made to help those in isolation, such as elderly individuals.

It’s important to make sure they are getting what they need.

“If you have an elderly loved one, you as a family member or caregiver need to ensure you are doing your part to ensure they’re OK and they’re getting checked up on,” Uhing said.

She also appreciates reports of many thoughtful endeavors and daily receives calls and messages from people wondering if they can take part in certain activities. She knows it’s important to keep up people’s spirits.

“These community gestures of kindness are a great charismatic thought, but at the end of the day we all have to do our part and practice social distancing and staying home—if at all possible—because that is the only way we’re going to flatten this curve here in Nebraska,” Uhing said.