Saunders and Washington counties prepare to begin COVID-19 vaccination effort

Saunders and Washington County residents over age 75 may soon be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
Three Rivers Public Health Department announced partnerships in both counties on Wednesday that will help launch the community COVID-19 vaccination effort.
In Saunders County, Three Rivers is partnering with Saunders Medical Center and Ashland Pharmacy. Memorial Community Hospital & Health System is partnering with Three Rivers in Washington County.
“We are proud to be able to assist in the distribution of the vaccine for Saunders County. The pandemic has been a tough time for everyone,” Stacie Sabatka, clinic director at Saunders Medical Center, said in a press release. “Saunders Medical Center is truly committed to the residents of Saunders County and are grateful to be able to administer this vaccine. We appreciate our partnership with Three Rivers Health Department and thank them for their guidance.”
Ashland Pharmacy echoed the appreciation for the partnership.
“We are really excited to provide this necessary vaccine for our community,” said Staci Hubert, owner/pharmacist in charge at Ashland Pharmacy.
Vaccinations for those 75 years of age and older will begin this week, starting with those who have already submitted their names via the Three Rivers Public Health Department waitlist. Vaccinations will be provided in both counties by appointment only on designated days and times.
“We are very pleased with the interest from our 65-plus population in getting the vaccine,” Terra Uhing, executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department, said in a press release. “This is a population that is most at risk for COVID-19, so being able to get them vaccinated is a step in the right direction with the pandemic.”
Saunders Medical Center and MCH will be using the Three Rivers waitlist to contact individuals to schedule vaccination appointments. Individuals being vaccinated must commit to receiving both the first and second doses – with the second dose being administered approximately 28 days after the first dose.
“I am grateful and humbled that MCH can be a partner in bringing hope in the form of a vaccine to the residents of our communities,” said Manuela Banner, president and CEO of Memorial Community Hospital & Health System. “So many of our community members have spent months in social isolation and the availability of public vaccinations is a big step in bringing our community back to the activities that they have had to leave behind for so long.”
Through the partnership, Uhing said it will initially allocate 100 doses per week to Saunders Medical Center and MCH, and 30 doses to Ashland Pharmacy. There is a possibility that the weekly allocation will grow in the coming weeks if state and federal supply increases.
Based on the amount of vaccine received, this process will take some time, so officials are asking for the community’s patience.
On Tuesday, Three Rivers announced a partnership with Methodist Fremont Health and Methodist Physicians Clinic to distribute the vaccine in Dodge County.
The partnership will begin vaccinating individuals 75 and older on Thursday. The vaccination effort will start with individuals who have already submitted their names via the Three Rivers Public Health Department waitlist.
Vaccinations will be distributed at Christensen Field and will be provided by appointment only on designated days and times.
Individuals 65 and older who want to be vaccinated and have not yet registered with the health department are encouraged to do so by sending an email to covid@3rphd.org. If individuals are unable to register online, they can contact a Three Rivers Public Health Department dedicated sign-up phone number at 402-704-2247 and leave a voicemail.