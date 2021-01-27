Saunders and Washington counties prepare to begin COVID-19 vaccination effort

“We are very pleased with the interest from our 65-plus population in getting the vaccine,” Terra Uhing, executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department, said in a press release. “This is a population that is most at risk for COVID-19, so being able to get them vaccinated is a step in the right direction with the pandemic.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Saunders Medical Center and MCH will be using the Three Rivers waitlist to contact individuals to schedule vaccination appointments. Individuals being vaccinated must commit to receiving both the first and second doses – with the second dose being administered approximately 28 days after the first dose.

“I am grateful and humbled that MCH can be a partner in bringing hope in the form of a vaccine to the residents of our communities,” said Manuela Banner, president and CEO of Memorial Community Hospital & Health System. “So many of our community members have spent months in social isolation and the availability of public vaccinations is a big step in bringing our community back to the activities that they have had to leave behind for so long.”