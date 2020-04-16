Saunders County has seventh case of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) has identified another case of COVID-19 in Saunders County.

The Saunders County resident is in his 70s and is hospitalized, according to a press release from Three Rivers Public Health Department. This case, the seventh in Saunders County, is deemed to be community spread, which means the point of exposure has no obvious origin.

As cases continue to rise, the health department said the most important public message is that exposures are possible anytime one leaves their home. For this reason, each person must assume the personal responsibility for protecting him or herself from exposure by social distancing and staying home.

Locations are not listed unless a high-risk exposure in a high-risk setting has been identified — such as a long-term care facility, jail, or apartment complex. Assume that COVID-19 is present in all of our communities and conduct yourself accordingly.

For confirmed COVID-19 cases, the employer and relevant co-workers are directly contacted by public health officials for directions and next steps. Other close contacts, such as household members or other visitors in the home, are contacted directly by public health officials to notify them of their exposure and directions for next steps.