It’s a little earlier this year, but an area health fair will provide free screenings for the public.
The Third Annual Health Fair is set from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Saunders Medical Center, 1760 County Road J in Wahoo.
A free brunch of a breakfast burrito and parfait bar will be served the entire time along with coffee, water and pop.
“So if people need to fast for some of their screenings, they can eat when they’re done,” said Samantha Jack, research coordinator for the multiple sclerosis clinic at the medical center.
Again this year, the health fair will feature 44 vendors. The vendors pay a registration fee to come and then that money goes for multiple sclerosis research.
New this year will be free vision and hearing screenings.
Other free screenings include those for: blood glucose; bone density; height; weight; balance; and blood pressure.
Dr. Nicole Akers, new physician at the medical center’s family care clinic, will be at the health fair to meet people at an “Ask the Doc” booth.
Bryan Health will provide cardiovascular screenings.
There are fees for some screenings. Those include:
Atrial Fibrillation Screening:
- Atrial fibrillation is the most common heart arrhythmia, affecting 2.7 million Americans. Anyone is eligible. Cost is $10.
To be eligible for the following studies, you must be at least 65 years old or age 55 with certain personal risk factors or family history. Please discuss eligibility with Samantha Jack at 402-443-1457.
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening:
- This is a painless, non-invasive test called the anklebrachial index (ABI), which compares the blood pressure in the ankles to the blood pressure in the arms to determine how well blood is flowing. Cost: $20.
Abdominal Aortic Ultrasound Screening:
- This painless, non-invasive screening detects the presence of an aneurysm in the abdominal aorta (a four-hour fast is required). Cost: $40.
Carotid Artery Ultrasound Screening:
- This painless, non-invasive screening detects plaque deposits in the carotid arteries. These plaque deposits are a leading risk factor for stroke. Cost: $40.
There will be raffle prizes.
When they arrive at the health fair, attendees will get a map of where the tables are and a list of the vendors.
The other paper, called a passport, includes boxes to be signed or stamped by people at the different tables. Four boxes are required and there is an additional number.
Attendees, who get their passport filled out, will get one free entry into the raffle.
“As long as they fill out those boxes and they turn that back in with their name and number on it that’s their free entry into the raffle,” Jack said. “They get one free one as long as they go to a certain number of booths. It tries to get people to go to all of the tables, instead of just a couple. But then they can purchase additional raffle tickets if they want to.”
Raffle items include free rounds of golf and gift cards.
There will be no flu shots this year.
“It’s kind of early for to start flu shots,” Jack said.
The health fair is being offered earlier this year — instead of the end of September — due to the Husker football schedule.
“Husker football does not have a bye (a weekend when the team doesn’t play) until Halloween,” Jack said. “We’ve always had it on a bye weekend for Husker football – and especially with the new coach and how excited everybody is for football this year, we did not want to compete with that.”
She noted something else.
“When we pick the date, we know the days they have games, but not the times so if there’s an 11 o’clock game it’s going to compete with the health fair and we would probably lose to Scott Frost. So that’s why we’re having it before the football season starts,” Jack said.
Jack hopes area residents will attend the health fair.
“I think it’s a great service for the community,” she said. “There’s lots of different screenings they can get. There are lots of companies they can get information about and it’s a good way to raise money for MS research.”