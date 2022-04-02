 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schmidt selected for Kearney Health Opportunities Program

 Courtesy photo

The University of Nebraska at Kearney recently accepted 46 high school seniors into the Kearney Health Opportunities Program (KHOP).

Kennady Schmidt of Dodge will start the program this fall, studying medicine.

A partnership between UNK and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, KHOP is a pipeline program designed to grow the state’s health care workforce by recruiting and training students from rural Nebraska who are committed to practicing in these areas after professional school.

Participants are awarded full-tuition scholarships to attend UNK and guaranteed admission to UNMC if all requirements are met.

They receive additional assistance, along with a $2,000 room waiver, through the KHOP Learning Community. A requirement for freshmen, the one-year residential learning community gives students a chance to explore various health care careers while receiving support and guidance as they transition to college. KHOP members also meet with health care providers and tour medical facilities in the Kearney area.

Launched in 2010, KHOP addresses an urgent need for health care providers in rural Nebraska. More than 100 UNK students are currently receiving their pre-professional training through the program.

KHOP students can study in the fields of dental hygiene, dentistry, medical laboratory science, medicine, nursing, occupational therapy, pharmacy, physical therapy, physician assistant and radiography.

For more information on the program, visit unk.edu/khop, call 308-865-8260 or email abelsp@unk.edu.

