Residents living in and around Fremont can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening.
The Presbyterian Church at 520 W. Linden Ave. in Fremont will host this community event on April 29.
Screenings can check for: the level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels; diabetes risk; bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis; kidney and thyroid function, and more.
Pre-registration is required. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com.