Scribner Drugstore now part of statewide Narcan program

Free Narcan nasal spray kits are now available at Scribner Drugstore in Scribner.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health is teaming up with the Nebraska Pharmacists Association, and Region 4 Behavioral Health System for the statewide project that will distribute the free Narcan nasal spray kits at Scribner Drugstore, 416 Main St.

“Our partnership with Scribner Drugstore, DHHS, and Behavioral Health Region Systems will allow family members or friends of a person at risk of opioid overdose or the person at risk of opioid overdose themselves to access Narcan nasal spray at no cost, without a prescription or insurance. This program has the potential to save lives in Nebraska,” Nebraska Pharmacists Association Project Coordinator, Amy Holman, said in a press release.

Naloxone is a life-saving medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose. Naloxone can restore normal breathing to a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped due to opioids, including fentanyl, if given in time. Anyone can carry naloxone, administer it to someone experiencing an overdose, and potentially save a life. Naloxone will not harm someone if they are overdosing on drugs other than opioids, so it’s always best to use it if you think someone is overdosing.

Opioids are medications that act on receptors in the spinal cord and brain to reduce pain intensity and activate reward regions in the brain, causing the euphoria that can lead to misuse and opioid use disorder. Common opioids include prescription medications used to treat pain, such as morphine, codeine, methadone, oxycodone, hydrocodone, fentanyl, and hydromorphone, and illicit drugs like heroin.

If you or someone you know is at increased risk for opioid overdose, especially those struggling with opioid use disorder (OUD), you should carry naloxone and keep it at home. People who are taking high-dose opioid medications (greater or equal to 50 morphine milligram equivalents per day) prescribed by a doctor, people who use opioids and benzodiazepines together, and people who use illicit opioids like heroin should all carry naloxone. Because you can’t use naloxone on yourself, individuals should let others know they have it in case they experience an opioid overdose.

Go to stopodne.com for more information.