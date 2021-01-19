Scribner to host blood drive on Jan. 25

Scribner to host blood drive
The American Red Cross will be having a blood drive from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at Mohr Auditorium in Scribner.
All CDC guidelines will be followed. No walk-ins will be allowed. All blood donors are asked to use Rapid Pass on the day of the drive.
To schedule an appointment and for more information, visit www.redcross.org.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
