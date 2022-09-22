 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scribner to host blood drive on Sept. 26

An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at Mohr Auditorium in Scribner.

Donors are encouraged to use Rapid Pass if possible. To schedule an appointment, call Doris at 402-567-2363.

Lunch will be served.

