Scribner to host blood drive on Sept. 27

An American Red Cross Blood Drive will take place from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Mohr Auditorium in Scribner. Masks are required.
Light “to-go” lunches will be provided. Donors are asked to use rapid pass if possible.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call Doris at 402-567-2363 or Connie at 402-664-3458.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
