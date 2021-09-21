 Skip to main content
Scribner to host blood drive on Sept. 27
editor's pick top story

Scribner to host blood drive on Sept. 27

Health

An American Red Cross Blood Drive will take place from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Mohr Auditorium in Scribner. Masks are required.

Light “to-go” lunches will be provided. Donors are asked to use rapid pass if possible.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call Doris at 402-567-2363 or Connie at 402-664-3458.

Tags

