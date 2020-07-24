Scribner to host blood drive

The American Red Cross will be having a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 27, in the Red Cross Bus at Scribner-Snyder School in Scribner.
All blood types are needed. There will be mandatory temperature checks and hand sanitizer on site.
To schedule an appointment, contact Kelsey Piper at 402-380-2429. If you wish to donate quicker, visit www.redcross.com and look for “Rapid Pass” before your appointment. Walk-ins will wait.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!