The American Red Cross will be having a blood drive from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Mohr Auditorium in Scribner.

COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

No walk-ins will be allowed. To make an appointment to donate blood, call Doris at 402-567-2363 or Connie at 402-664-3458.

