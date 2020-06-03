Second death reported in Dodge County as a result of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three Rivers Public Health Department said in a release Wednesday evening that a second person from Dodge County, a man in his 50s, has died as a result of COVID-19.

Three Rivers now reports total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases of 518 in Dodge County, 42 in Saunders County, and 32 in Washington County for a total of 592.

As of Wednesday morning, local hospitals reported 373 medical beds were available and 151 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 378 ventilators available to area hospitals, 160 were in use, including 46 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Three Rivers encourages people to assume that COVID-19 is present in all our communities and to conduct themselves accordingly: maintain social distancing, wear a cloth mask in public, and wash your hands often for 20 seconds with soap and water.

COVID-19 symptoms may include a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue, loss of taste, and smell, or difficulty breathing. In most cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms.

Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or develops symptoms should contact their health care provider and tell them how you are feeling and any possible history of exposure. Please call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.

People are also encouraged to help identify cases, and predict and give employers and the public reassurance that those who have COVID-19 know it and are staying home. Visit www.testnebraska.com/en to take the test and see the schedule.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.