Second New to Medicare informational meeting added

Due to popular demand and keeping the spaces safe, a second New to Medicare informational meeting will be held in Fremont on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Dodge County Extension Office at 1206 W. 23rd St. in Fremont.

Masks are strongly encouraged and seating will be socially distanced. There will be a limit of 30 attendees at this event.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. It’s a free informational meeting presented by Mary Loftis, a trained Senior Health Insurance Program counselor. Anyone from any county or community is welcome to take part in this program. Family members are encouraged to also attend.

A future Welcome to Medicare session will be held Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. in Craig at the Craig Fire Hall, 333 S. Main St., if that date works better in your schedule.

Call Nebraska Extension in Dodge County at 402-727-2775 or in Burt County at 402-374-2929 to register for the Sept. 29 Medicare education session.

