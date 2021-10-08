Seniors and their families invited to Memory Lane Cafe

Memory Lane Café will be open from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.
Seniors and their families who would like to enjoy live music, Katie the Comfort Dog, and free desserts and drinks, are invited.
Memory Lane Café is open every second and fourth Sunday of the month.
