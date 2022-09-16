Shoe Sensation raising funds for mammograms

It’s a program with the potential to save lives.

And a local store is helping with this effort.

In September and October, the Shoe Sensation store at Fremont Mall is raising funds to help provide mammograms to women and men unable to afford them, said Kathleen Drews, manager of the Fremont store.

The funds will go toward an initiative at Methodist Fremont Health, which helps pay for mammograms for those who may be uninsured or underinsured – recognizing the importance of annual screenings and catching cancer in early stages.

Through “Round Up for Mammograms,” shoppers at Shoe Sensation have the option of “rounding up” their purchase to the nearest dollar or whatever they would like to contribute. The public also is invited to simply stop by and make a donation.

After monies are raised, Shoe Sensation will send the total to the Fremont Health Foundation, a nonprofit organization which provides funds for technology, facilities, programs and services.

In 2021, Methodist Fremont Health provided 3,948 mammograms.

Since January, it has provided 2,670 mammograms, said Shawn Shanahan, executive director of development and community health for Methodist Fremont Health and Fremont Health Foundation.

“We have a high percentage of cancer in our community and so we have a cancer committee that really made a decision last year that we would try a new approach, partnering with our industries, our community partners, to offer a Mammogram Day so we could really move the needle in cancer prevention and early detection,” Shanahan said.

Last year, Methodist Fremont Health partnered with 12 industries in Fremont to offer a Mammogram Day to employees and spouses. Each month, an industry offered the day when it worked best for them.

“Through that, we realized we had people who didn’t have coverage,” Shanahan said. “It was an opportunity for the imaging department to partner with the foundation to access funds so that no one would be denied or turned away the opportunity for a mammogram.”

From September 2021 to this year, Methodist Fremont Health provided 81 mammograms with community partners and the foundation funded six of those.

Shanahan cites the importance of mammograms.

“Early detection saves lives and prevention is always the avenue we’re trying to go with health care,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan wants the community to know it has an imaging center, which she describes as amazing, that offers mammograms – and about the opportunity to support all people here and to save lives locally.

Those who need a mammogram can work with their primary care physician to schedule one. The imaging department at Methodist Fremont Health conducts the mammogram and the foundation can provide funding for those who need it.

“If someone is underinsured or does not have insurance, then we use foundation dollars that are designated from donors to support early detection, early awareness and mammograms,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan is excited to have a new partner to help in the work of preventative health care and growing the fund so more people can be helped.

This is the first year Shoe Sensation is hosting the fundraiser.

“We hope to be successful and grow this every year,” Drews said.

Drews also noted that breast cancer affects men and women.

“Statistically, one in eight women and one in 833 men will be impacted over the course of their lifetime,” Drews said.

Drews hopes people participate in the fundraiser.

“There’s so many people who don’t have insurance, that can’t afford it,” she said. “If we could just help one or two lives, it would be so rewarding. We should all be trying to help each other out if we can.”