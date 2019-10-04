Dr. James H. Sorrell has joined Methodist Fremont Health as a psychiatrist based at the Methodist Fremont Health Behavioral Health outpatient clinic.
He majored in philosophy and history as an undergraduate at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before attending medical school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC). He completed an internship and residency at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. He also completed a residency at Barnes-Jewish Hospital at Washington University Medical Center in St. Louis.
He spent 20 years as a member of the UNMC faculty and working with the medical center’s organ transplant program. He also has served as a consultant for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, assisting with child services and people with developmental disabilities.
Sorrell specializes in helping patients with brain injuries, developmental disabilities and complex mood disorders like depression.
Sorrell is now seeing patients at the Methodist Fremont Health Behavioral Health outpatient clinic (2560 N. Healthy Way in Fremont). Appointments can be made by calling 402-941-7245.