St. Matthew Lutheran Church to host blood drive

An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs.

All blood types are needed. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter CEDARBLUFFSNE.

Donors should bring their donor card or photo ID, and eat breakfast/lunch and drink plenty of water prior to donating blood.

You can streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

Anyone with questions can contact Sandy at 402-936-6905.