Saturday is Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
This is your opportunity to dispose of any unused or expired prescription medications.
Fremont will have three sites available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Baker’s, 1531 N. Bell St.; Hy-Vee, 840 E. 23rd St.; and Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St.
All of the drop-off locations will be outside the stores, either on the front sidewalks or in the parking lot. Look for the tents and canopies.
No needles, asthma inhalers, mercury thermometers, iodine-containing medicines or illicit drugs or substances can be accepted.