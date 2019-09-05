The Alzheimer's Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the upstairs library at The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens.
This is an informal group for past and/or current caregivers. For more information, contact Mary Atkinson at 402-720-2784.
