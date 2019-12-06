{{featured_button_text}}
Health

An Alzheimer’s support group meets the second Tuesday of the month at The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont.

The next meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in the second floor library. All current and past caregivers are invited to attend.

This is a time to share frustrations, victories, and receive support from someone experiencing the same things as you. For questions or more information, contact Mary Atkinson at mary.atkinson@kindredhospicecare.com or 402-397-0990.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments