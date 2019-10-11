The Nye Legacy Parkinson’s Support Group has a special guest scheduled for its October meeting.
On Thursday, Oct. 17, Dr. Diego Torres-Russotto, director of the Movement Disorders Program and associate professor in the Department of Neurological Sciences at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, will be presenting on movement problems in Parkinson’s disease.
His specialties and interests include Parkinson's disease, movement disorders, deep brain stimulation, tremor, orthostatic tremor and Dystonia. Torres evaluates patients with movement disorders including Parkinson disease, Chorea, Dystonia, Spasticity, Gait Abnormalities, and Ataxia. He also performs Botulinum Toxin injections and deep brain stimulation.
Torres will be presenting information on Parkinson’s Disease Dyskinesia, what it is, how it can affect daily activities, and what options are available to manage it. Family members, caregivers and friends caring for loved ones with Parkinson’s disease or related diseases are encouraged to attend.
The Nye Legacy Parkinson’s Support Group meets the third Thursday of each month from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Nye Legacy Terrace Rooms, 3210 N. Clarkson St., in Fremont. The group is facilitated by Cathi Sampson, who may be contacted at 402-753-6108 or cathi.sampson@nyehealthservices.com.