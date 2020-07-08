Ten more COVID-19 cases confirmed in the district

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) has identified 10 more cases of COVID-19 in the district.

Dodge County has five more cases of COVID-19 since Monday, for a total of 702 cases, according to a Wednesday press release. Saunders County has two additional cases for 83 total while Washington County has three more cases for a total of 54. That makes 839 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases within the three-county district.

As of Wednesday afternoon, local hospitals reported 309 medical beds were available and 86 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 363 ventilators available to area hospitals, 116 were in use, including 16 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Everyone should assume that COVID-19 is present in all our communities and conduct themselves accordingly. The symptoms of COVID-19 may include a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue, loss of taste and smell or difficulty breathing. In most cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms. Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or develops symptoms should contact their health care provider and tell them how they are feeling and any possible history of exposure. Please call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.