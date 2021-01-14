Test Nebraska sites will be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Test Nebraska sites will be operating as normal during Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Testing remains one of the most important tools in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Free testing continues to be available to any resident who wants one. Those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or who are experiencing any symptoms are encouraged to schedule an appointment.

Appointments are available at more than 60 testing sites across the state. In the Three Rivers Public Health District, tests are offered in Fremont, Blair and Wahoo.

COVID-19 symptoms can include a fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, tiredness, muscle aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

Visit Testnebraska.com, or TestNebraska.com/es for Spanish, to schedule an appointment. Those with questions about testing, results or who need help completing the online assessment, can call the Test Nebraska hotline at 402-207-9377.

Nebraskans are also reminded that basic precautions are the best defense against COVID-19. Wearing a mask, watching your distance, washing hands often, staying home when you’re sick, and avoiding the 3C’s – crowded places, close contact with others, and confined spaces – are critical to limiting infection.

