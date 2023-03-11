Libby Morgan is the new executive director of The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont.

Morgan, a U.S. Navy veteran and experienced operations manager, brings 14 years of healthcare experience to Heritage.

“My passion for serving older adults began when I was working in vascular surgery. I felt our older adults can sometimes be forgotten,” Morgan said in a media release. “That is why I am thrilled to join Heritage. Every day, I have an opportunity to make their day to day lives better. It is wonderful to see older adults come alive and celebrate being active rather than sitting alone with a television.”

Morgan has welcomed Tia Mentzer as the facility’s new dining services director and they are exploring new menus.

Morgan’s team also has been spending time with residents listening to their needs and wants. Her goal is to expand and enhance the activities, structuring the programs around the residents’ needs and wants as well as necessary wellness goals.

“Our newest core value as a company is “Always Learning” which reflects continuous improvement, so we are taking the time to really learn what activities our residents enjoy and want to do,” Morgan said. “We are exploring ideas like planting indoor flowerbeds so our gardeners can enjoy their hobby all year round, additional exercise options, using virtual reality games to encourage active movement even while seated, painting activities that will help us all express our creativity, and more activities that we can do together to strengthen relationships and social engagement.”

The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens is celebrating 20 years of serving the Fremont area’s older adults. The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens offers assisted living and memory support apartments plus respite care for seniors. Every member of the care team is a Heritage Communities associate, not outsourced staff.

To learn more about The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens and senior living options, visit www.heritagecommunities.com. To arrange a tour of The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, call Tammy Barker at 402-721-1616.