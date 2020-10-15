Think Pink: Cancer patient knows value of humor

Hartman continues to teach school, which she did even when she was having chemotherapy by infusion.

In March 2021, she’ll have another procedure during which the expanders will be replaced by silicone implants.

Looking back, Hartman recalls some of the toughest times of her journey.

“One of the hardest parts was telling my kids, trying to reassure them that everything was going to be OK when I wasn’t completely sure myself,” she said.

She appreciates the overwhelming support from family and friends.

“I can see God’s goodness in all of his timing and the blessings that all of these people have showered upon us have been overwhelming,” she said. “Through all of this, it has really opened my eyes for ways I can help other people who are in this situation.”

She’d advise other cancer patients to take one day at a time.

“You hear people say, ‘The days go slow, but the years go fast,’ and that’s how this last year has been,’” Hartman said. “At the time, each day brought its challenges, but you just keep moving forward and do what you have to do and somehow you have the strength to get through it.”