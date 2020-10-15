Think Pink: Cancer patient knows value of humor

Editor’s note: In honor of October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Fremont Tribune is publishing a series, “Think Pink” that shares a story every week of community members who battled or are battling breast cancer. The Tribune’s masthead is also pink on these days instead of its normal black to commemorate the month.
Good-natured Amy Hartman has a little advice for breast cancer patients:
If you’re losing your hair, don’t try to blow dry what’s left.
The Fremont woman learned from experience. She was undergoing chemotherapy treatments and much of her already thinning hair came out in the shower one morning.
After her shower, Hartman followed a routine of turning upside down to blow dry her hair.
“When I stood back up, it was just a huge nest on top of my head and there was no way I was going to comb through it and — when I did — the whole thing came out in one, big last clump,” she said. “It was kind of funny.”
It was also an emotional day — but Hartman knows that faith, family, friends and a sense of humor can help a cancer patient enormously.
More than a year after her cancer diagnosis, Hartman continues to be a second-grade teacher at Linden Elementary School in Fremont. She has a full life with family, friends and students.
And she plans to live to be a very old woman.
Hartman’s journey began when she found a lump in her breast in September 2019.
She wasted no time calling her doctor. Mammograms, MRIs and biopsies followed, determining that the 5-centimeter mass was cancerous.
Hartman’s husband, Jeff, and her mom, Nancy Hilgenkamp, accompanied her to the initial doctor’s appointments. Hartman said she trusts Nebraska Cancer Specialists and their advice for treatment.
The day Hartman learned she had cancer, she and her family were set to leave for a wedding in Washington, D.C. The Hartmans hadn’t planned to tell their children, Evan, 15; Chase, 13, and Leah, 9, until after the trip.
But on the way home, they did.
“I was so thankful, because then we were stuck together for a 10-hour drive back home to talk about it,” she said. “It gave us great processing time as a family.”
Had they waited to tell their children until they got home, Hartman said she believes the family would have been running to games, practices and school without that long chunk of time to talk and pray.
Hartman’s treatment started with eight rounds of chemotherapy. She had treatments every other week.
During the surgery in which a port was placed, doctors also biopsied some of Hartman’s lymph nodes and found that just a trace of cancer was starting to spread. So she wouldn’t need to have all of her lymph nodes removed.
“That was really great news,” she said.
Hartman’s first chemotherapy treatment was Nov. 22, 2019. Her treatments concluded at the end of February.
After a month of recovery, she was scheduled for a double mastectomy on April 9 — at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was kind of afraid when they were canceling all of the non-essential surgeries,” she said. “I was hopeful the doctors considered this essential.”
They did.
The day of Hartman’s surgery, friends lined the gravel roads that led from her home in the country to the hospital. They held posters, wishing her good luck.
“It was such a great sign of support,” she said. “It meant a lot to me that they took time out of their day to give me a send-off in an unusual way in an unusual time. It was a big surprise to me.”
Hartman knew family couldn’t be with her due to the pandemic.
“I knew I was going to be dropped off at the door, but I knew I wasn’t going to be alone,” Hartman said. “There were so many thoughts and prayers from my family, friends and coworkers. It was overwhelming.”
She gained strength from a Bible verse.
“In my devotional that morning, the verse was ‘The Lord replied, ‘My Presence will go with you, and I will give you rest,’ That really hit home. I knew I wasn’t alone,” she said.
After the double mastectomy, a plastic surgeon began the reconstruction process by inserting tissue expanders.
She left the hospital later the next day.
A pathology report indicated she’d need to go back for surgery. The cancer had responded to the chemotherapy treatment and the mass shrunk, but was still about 2 ½ centimeters.
She’d return for outpatient surgery on April 30 and surgeons removed a little more tissue.
“The pathology showed they did get it all that time,” she said.
After that, she’d return weekly to have saline solution injected into the expanders, which stretch the skin to prepare the areas for implants.
Hartman then started radiation treatments at the end of July. She went each weekday for 28 days at Methodist Fremont Health.
She’s now taking chemotherapy pills with the side effects of sore hands and feet.
“It hurts to walk,” she said. “I got myself some comfy shoes.”
Hartman continues to teach school, which she did even when she was having chemotherapy by infusion.
In March 2021, she’ll have another procedure during which the expanders will be replaced by silicone implants.
Looking back, Hartman recalls some of the toughest times of her journey.
“One of the hardest parts was telling my kids, trying to reassure them that everything was going to be OK when I wasn’t completely sure myself,” she said.
She appreciates the overwhelming support from family and friends.
“I can see God’s goodness in all of his timing and the blessings that all of these people have showered upon us have been overwhelming,” she said. “Through all of this, it has really opened my eyes for ways I can help other people who are in this situation.”
She’d advise other cancer patients to take one day at a time.
“You hear people say, ‘The days go slow, but the years go fast,’ and that’s how this last year has been,’” Hartman said. “At the time, each day brought its challenges, but you just keep moving forward and do what you have to do and somehow you have the strength to get through it.”
She knows the importance of a positive outlook.
“I’m going to live to be 90-some years old and we’re never dealing with this again; I already decided that,” she said. “Your attitude plays such a big role in the whole recovery process. Think positive and be determined and a little stubborn.”
Hartman appreciates cancer survivors who’ve helped her.
“When I got the diagnosis, there were so many inspiring people around me, who had beat this and gone down this path, and they probably don’t realize how much that helped me know that I could get through it,” she said.
And she learned an important lesson about hairdryers.
“Don’t use a blow dryer when you’re down to your last hairs,” she said in an amiable tone.
Yet that day, Hartman found another timely Bible verse in her devotional. It’s the one where Jesus tells his listeners about their value to God, who has even numbered all the hairs on their heads.
“I thought, ‘Well God, it’s getting easier and easier to keep track,” she said, adding, “You have to have a sense of humor when you’re going through something hard like that.”
