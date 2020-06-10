Third Dodge County resident dies from COVID-19

A third COVID-19-related death has occurred in Dodge County.
The Three Rivers Public Health Department released Wednesday afternoon that the death was a woman in her 50s.
Twenty-three more COVID-19 cases have been identified within the Three Rivers Public Health Department district.
Since Monday, there are 19 additional COVID-19 cases in Dodge County for a total of 590, according to a press release from the health department. Saunders County’s total increased by four to 55 while Washington County’s total remains at 36 cases. Overall, there are 681 cases in the 3RPHD district.
As of Wednesday morning, local hospitals reported 331 medical beds were available and 137 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 367 ventilators available to area hospitals, 129 were in use, including 39 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.
Residents should be aware of COVID-19 symptoms, which may include a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue, loss of taste and smell or difficulty breathing. In most cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms.
Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or develops symptoms should contact their health care provider and tell them how they are feeling and any possible history of exposure. Please call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
As some restrictions due to COVID -19 are relaxed, 3RPHD asks you to remember the basics: Maintain social distancing, wear a cloth mask in public, and wash your hands often for 20 seconds with soap and water.
Test Nebraska is here and 3RPHD is encouraging more individuals to seek testing. Visit https://www.testnebraska.com/en to take the test and see the schedule. There is no cost for this test through Test Nebraska.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org, http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
