Thirteenth case of COVID-19 identified in Dodge County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) has confirmed Dodge County’s 13th case of COVID-19.

The woman is in her 40s and is self-isolating at home. The contact investigation has been completed and all identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

This case is deemed to be community spread, which means the point of exposure has no obvious origin. This brings the 3RPHD health jurisdiction total to 40 cases.

For more information about COVID-19, visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org, http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call United Way’s 2-1-1 Resource Hotline.