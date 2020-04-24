Three more Dodge County residents confirmed to have COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) has identified three more cases of COVID-19 in Dodge County.

The cases announced Friday night in a press release are a male in his 40s, a female in her 30s and a female in her 50s. All three are self-isolating at home, according to the health department.

The contact investigations have been completed and all identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms. These cases are deemed to be community spread, which means the point of exposure has no obvious origin.

Dodge County now has 43 cases, Washington County has 22 cases and Saunders County has 9 cases. This brings the 3RPHD health jurisdiction total to 74 cases.

For more information about COVID-19, visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org, http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call United Way’s 2-1-1 Resource Hotline.