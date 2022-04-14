Three Rivers announces schedule change, encourages boosters

The Three Rivers Public Health Department encourages those who haven’t received their initial booster dose to do so.

It’s also offering second boosters.

“We are seeing an increase of COVID-19 hospitalizations in some of our most vulnerable populations, and we know that the COVID-19 booster helps reduce severe disease and illness,” said Terra Uhing, executive director, in a news release. “If you have not received your initial booster dose and you are eligible, please get boosted as soon as possible.”

In addition, the health department is announcing a change in COVID-19 walk-in clinic times from Friday afternoons to Tuesday evenings.

This change will be effective starting on Tuesday, April 19. Clinic times are 4-7 p.m.

Appointments are not needed and there is no cost for this vaccination.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available within the health district of Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties for individuals ages 5 and over.

Three Rivers is offering all vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna and J&J) at all of its walk-in clinics. This includes the 5-11 doses.

Individuals may choose to receive a second booster dose, based on their individual benefits and risks, this includes the following:

Everyone 12 and older should receive a booster dose five months after completing a two- dose vaccine series or two months after a single-shot vaccine.

Everyone 50 and older can receive a second booster dose four months after receiving their first booster dose.

Individuals 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised can receive a second booster dose four months after receiving their first booster dose.

Those 18 and older who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of the J&J vaccine fourth months ago can receive a second booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

More information is available at: https://www.cdc.gov/.../2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.

Upcoming clinics include:

Friday, April 15—Noon to 3 p.m., Three Rivers Public Health Department, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont.

Tuesday, April 19 – 4-7 p.m., Three Rivers Public Health Department, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont.

Monday, April 25 – 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Three Rivers Public Health Department, 1320 31st St. Wahoo.

Tuesday, April 26 – 4-7 p.m., Three Rivers Public Health Department, 2400 N Lincoln Ave., Fremont.

Free COVID test kits are available at community locations throughout the Three Rivers’ health jurisdiction.

Residents can have as many as their family needs with a limit of six at one time at no charge. These are important to have on-hand so if a family member feels a minor COVID-like symptom, they can quickly test to decide about how to keep themselves and others that may be around them safe.

Once picked up, individuals can perform the test on their own or be helped through a video call. If done through the video call, they will receive a certified lab report that can be used for travel, medical procedures, and other documentation needs. To find a location near you: https://tinyurl.com/2ejtbrsu.

Currently, Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties are all at the low risk level. The 3RPHD Data Dashboard will be updated weekly on Mondays and can be found at: https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-Updates.

The total number of people tested in the three-county area has been 57,003 and 18,747 people have tested positive since the pandemic began. There have been 221 deaths.

As of Monday, April 11, the health department reported 41 cases in the past seven days and 53 cases in the past 14 days.

If you are homebound or require special accommodations and wish to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine, contact 402-704-2245.

If you or someone you know need resources such as access to food, assistance with rent, or other needs, reach out to Community Health Worker, Evelyn, at 402-704-2255.

3RPHD will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots. For more information visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org click on the calendar of events or call 402-727-5396.

