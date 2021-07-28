Three Rivers announces three new COVID-19-related deaths and changes to its dashboard

Three new COVID-19-related deaths are being reported by the Three Rivers Public Health Department.
The health department announced Wednesday the deaths of two individuals in their 80s and one individual in their 40s. That brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths within the three-county health district to 135.
Effective Wednesday, Three Rivers is making changes to its COVID-19 dashboard.
The data that had been expressed daily, such as tests, cases and vaccinations, will now be aggregated into weeks, according to a press release.
This will allow the health department to remain compliant with HIPAA regulations and protect the privacy of those who are diagnosed with or vaccinated against COVID-19, in addition to those who have been identified as a COVID-19-related death.
Three Rivers continues to encourage everyone 12 years of age or older to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, especially to help fight the spread of the Delta variant.
“We continue to see an increase in COVID-19 cases within our health district, and the Delta variant continues to be problematic,” said Terra Uhing, executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department. “The COVID-19 vaccine still remains effective against the Delta variant. However, there is concern that individuals who are vaccinated may still be able to transmit the virus to others in the rare chance they do become infected with Delta.
“Major outbreaks continue to happen in areas of low vaccination rates. We urge you to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect yourself and others, if you haven’t already.”
Three Rivers has identified three new lab-confirmed variants of concern within the health district. The new variants of concern are the Delta variant, one in each of Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties.
To date, Dodge County has a total of 23 identified variants of concern: 16 Alpha variants, 3 California variants, 1 Gamma variant, and 3 Delta variants. Saunders County has a total of 12 variants of concern: 9 Alpha variants, 1 Gamma variant, and 2 Delta variants. Washington County has 25 variants of concern: 20 Alpha variants, 1 Gamma variant, and 4 Delta variants. This totals 60 lab-confirmed variants of concern with the Three Rivers Public Health District.
Three Rivers continues to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics in each of the counties it serves. The COVID-19 vaccines are available at no cost.
In Dodge County, the walk-in clinic is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fridays at Three Rivers’ Fremont location. The Lake Wanahoo vaccination clinic in Wahoo can be utilized from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month. The Washington County clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at First Lutheran Church in Blair.
The COVID-19 vaccine also is available through Methodist Fremont Health, Memorial Community Hospital and Health Center, Saunders Medical Center, Ashland Pharmacy, and Scribner Drugstore as well as Walmart, Hy-Vee, Baker’s and Walgreens.
If you are homebound or require special accommodations and wish to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine, contact the health department at 402-704-2245.
For more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org, or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.