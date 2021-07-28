Three Rivers announces three new COVID-19-related deaths and changes to its dashboard

Three new COVID-19-related deaths are being reported by the Three Rivers Public Health Department.

The health department announced Wednesday the deaths of two individuals in their 80s and one individual in their 40s. That brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths within the three-county health district to 135.

Effective Wednesday, Three Rivers is making changes to its COVID-19 dashboard.

The data that had been expressed daily, such as tests, cases and vaccinations, will now be aggregated into weeks, according to a press release.

This will allow the health department to remain compliant with HIPAA regulations and protect the privacy of those who are diagnosed with or vaccinated against COVID-19, in addition to those who have been identified as a COVID-19-related death.

Three Rivers continues to encourage everyone 12 years of age or older to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, especially to help fight the spread of the Delta variant.