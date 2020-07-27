Three Rivers confirms 19 more cases of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nineteen more COVID-19 cases have been identified since Friday by Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD).

Dodge County has 10 more cases since Friday for a total of 747 cases, a press release from the health department said. Saunders County has six more cases for a total of 113 while Washington County has three additional cases for 89 total. That brings the total cases in the health district to 949.

As of Monday afternoon, local hospitals reported 347 medical beds were available and 86 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 429 ventilators available to area hospitals, 122 were in use, including seven for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Three Rivers reminds the public you can spread COVID-19 even if you don’t feel that sick. You can pass the disease to someone else before you have symptoms, and even if you never develop any symptoms at all.

When people who have contracted the infection come in contact with high-risk people, there can be deadly consequences. As a reminder, an exposure is defined as being within 6 feet of someone for 15 minutes. If you have been exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, then you need to quarantine at home for two weeks.

The best ways to protect yourself and slow the spread of COVID-19 include: