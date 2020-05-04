Three Rivers confirms 50 COVID-19 cases from weekend and Monday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three Rivers Public Health Department has identified 50 cases of COVID-19 from during the weekend and May 4.

These test results also include results from the mass-testing event that was held on April 30 at Christensen Field in Fremont. The positive cases consist of the following:

Six new cases on May 2 are all Dodge County residents. The contact investigations are completed and all close contacts will self-quarantine. There are three males and three females between the ages of 21-54 years among these test results.

On May 3, there were 38 new cases.

These cases are all Dodge County residents identified from the mass testing event.

The contact investigations are being completed and all close contacts will self-quarantine. There are 20 males and 18 females between the ages of 1-45 among these test results. In total, 143 individuals were tested.

On May 4, there were six new cases,