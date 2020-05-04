Three Rivers confirms 50 COVID-19 cases from weekend and Monday

Three Rivers Public Health Department has identified 50 cases of COVID-19 from during the weekend and May 4.
These test results also include results from the mass-testing event that was held on April 30 at Christensen Field in Fremont. The positive cases consist of the following:
Six new cases on May 2 are all Dodge County residents. The contact investigations are completed and all close contacts will self-quarantine. There are three males and three females between the ages of 21-54 years among these test results.
On May 3, there were 38 new cases.
These cases are all Dodge County residents identified from the mass testing event.
The contact investigations are being completed and all close contacts will self-quarantine. There are 20 males and 18 females between the ages of 1-45 among these test results. In total, 143 individuals were tested.
On May 4, there were six new cases,
These cases include four Dodge County residents, one Saunders County resident and one Washington County resident. The Dodge County residents consist of two males and two females between the ages of 22-45. The Saunders County resident is a female in her 30s. The Washington County resident is a female in her 70s. These contact investigations are just beginning.
As of Monday morning, local hospitals reported 551 medical surge beds were available and 63 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 349 ventilators available to area hospitals, 85 were in use, including 16 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.
Assume that COVID-19 is present in all our communities and conduct yourself accordingly.
Dodge County now has 126 cases, Washington County has 23 cases and Saunders County has 11 cases. This brings the Three Rivers health jurisdiction total to 160 cases.
Please be aware of the COVID-19 symptoms, which may include a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue, loss of taste and smell or difficulty breathing.
In most cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms.
Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or develops symptoms should contact their health care provider and tell them how you are feeling and any possible history of exposure. Please call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
For more information about COVID-19 please visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org, http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call United Way’s 2-1-1 Resource Hotline.
