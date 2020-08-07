Three Rivers confirms new cases of COVID-19 (copy)

Eighteen more COVID-19 cases have been identified since Monday by Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD).
Dodge County has nine more cases since Friday for a total of 798 cases, a press release from the health department said. Saunders County has five more cases for a total of 150 while Washington County has four additional cases for 114 total. That brings the total cases in the health district to 1,062.
As of Friday afternoon, local hospitals reported 287 medical beds were available and 108 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 436 ventilators available to area hospitals, 137 were in use, including 15 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.
Concerned about COVID-19?
