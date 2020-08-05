You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three Rivers confirms new cases of COVID-19
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Three Rivers confirms new cases of COVID-19

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Three Rivers logo

Twenty more COVID-19 cases have been identified since Monday by Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD).

Dodge County has seven more cases since Friday for a total of 789 cases, a press release from the health department said. Saunders County has seven more cases for a total of 145 while Washington County has six additional cases for 110 total. That brings the total cases in the health district to 1,044.

As of Wednesday afternoon, local hospitals reported 285 medical beds were available and 97 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 394 ventilators available to area hospitals, 137 were in use, including 19 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dr. Fauci: My family gets death threats

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News