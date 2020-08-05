Three Rivers confirms new cases of COVID-19

Twenty more COVID-19 cases have been identified since Monday by Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD).
Dodge County has seven more cases since Friday for a total of 789 cases, a press release from the health department said. Saunders County has seven more cases for a total of 145 while Washington County has six additional cases for 110 total. That brings the total cases in the health district to 1,044.
As of Wednesday afternoon, local hospitals reported 285 medical beds were available and 97 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 394 ventilators available to area hospitals, 137 were in use, including 19 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.
