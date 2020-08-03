You have permission to edit this article.
Three Rivers confirms new cases of COVID-19
Three Rivers confirms new cases of COVID-19

  • Updated
Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) announced that more COVID-19 cases have been identified.

Dodge County has 29 more cases since last Wednesday for a total of 782, a press release from the health department said. Saunders County has 18 more cases for a total of 128 while Washington County has nine additional cases for 104 total. That brings the total cases in the health district to 1,024.

As of Monday afternoon, local hospitals reported 302 medical beds were available and 99 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 394ventilators available to area hospitals, 116 were in use, including 18 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

