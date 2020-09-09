Three Rivers confirms two new COVID-19-related deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While the area COVID-19 risk dials all went down this week, the Three Rivers Public Health Department reported two new COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday.

The deaths were a Washington County woman in her 80s and a Saunders County man in his 80s. Both individuals had underlying health conditions, according to a press release from Three Rivers.

The total COVID-19-related death count is now 12 in Dodge County, 3 in Saunders County, and 2 in Washington County for a total of 17 deaths in the Three Rivers health district.

The health department continues to see cases within the health district, and urges everyone to take precautions.

“It is essential that if you are sick you stay home. Additionally, it is just as important that if you are tested for COVID-19 and are waiting for results that you stay home as well. We have seen a number of cases where individuals tested come back positive and are out within the communities exposing others,” said Terra Uhing, executive director at Three Rivers Public Health Department.

The overall risk dial for the Three Rivers Public Health Department’s jurisdiction is now at 1.63, down from 1.88 a week ago.