Three Rivers confirms two new COVID-19-related deaths

While the area COVID-19 risk dials all went down this week, the Three Rivers Public Health Department reported two new COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday.
The deaths were a Washington County woman in her 80s and a Saunders County man in his 80s. Both individuals had underlying health conditions, according to a press release from Three Rivers.
The total COVID-19-related death count is now 12 in Dodge County, 3 in Saunders County, and 2 in Washington County for a total of 17 deaths in the Three Rivers health district.
The health department continues to see cases within the health district, and urges everyone to take precautions.
“It is essential that if you are sick you stay home. Additionally, it is just as important that if you are tested for COVID-19 and are waiting for results that you stay home as well. We have seen a number of cases where individuals tested come back positive and are out within the communities exposing others,” said Terra Uhing, executive director at Three Rivers Public Health Department.
The overall risk dial for the Three Rivers Public Health Department’s jurisdiction is now at 1.63, down from 1.88 a week ago.
The risk dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
Dodge County’s risk dial dropped from 2.0 to 1.88. Saunders County is at 1.75 this week after being at 2.25 last week. Washington County saw a decrease from 1.88 to 1.63 this week.
The main factors considered in the risk dials each week include:
- The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks.
- The increase in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests.
- The capacity of the district and local healthcare system including the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and the ventilators being utilized by COVID-19 (suspect and confirmed patients).
- The presence of community clusters and or community spread.
- The availability of testing in the district and local communities.
- The availability of 3RPHD to trace all identified contacts of positive cases in 48 hours.
“This week all of our risk dials within the 3RPHD health department jurisdiction saw a decrease. Components that contributed to this include regionally lower COVID-19-inpatients that are hospitalized and COVID-19 patients that are on the ventilator,” Uhing said. “Within Saunders County this past week we have seen an increase in the positivity rate that started almost 2 weeks ago; however, we had a large increase in testing which helped to offset the risk dial. To help us to continue to see decreases we all need to wear our masks when we are not able to social distance, stay home when sick and wash your hands regularly.”
Three Rivers reminds everyone to get tested for COVID-19 if you are sick or have had close contact with a confirmed case. This helps the health department to identify cases, give employers, schools and the public reassurance that those who have COVID-19 know it and are staying home.
Visit https://www.testnebraska.com/en to get scheduled for a test. There is no cost for this test through Test Nebraska.
3RPHD received an unusually large number of test results on Tuesday due to a data reporting error. This is an example of why the health department reviews the data over the course of a week as it gives personnel a better picture and allows them to make necessary decisions.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.